The difficulty bar is raised in the pre-season of Pavia, which tonight (kick-off at 7 pm) at Fortunati will challenge Sangiuliano City, a Lega Pro team. shoulder and striker Garcia, who is training separately for a slight fatigue.

«There is no need to take risks in these friendlies – explains the Azzurri coach, Maurizio Tassi – also because we are facing a week with important workloads. Against a very strong opponent, from two categories above us, I am interested in seeing the attitude of the first two races with Fanfulla and Luese. I expect other confirmations in terms of organization, desire and temperament ».

These first weeks of work have fully satisfied Mr. Tassi, who sees the right mentality in his Pavia: «We start from the assumption that ours is a completely renewed group, with only Calvi, Di Bartolo and Giani confirmed and 22 new faces. We are in a construction phase, but the first signs are very positive. Pavia comes from disappointing seasons, in which the fans had drifted away and the love for this shirt was lost. We just have to think about working hard, as we are doing, and talk little. It is not the case to look at the others, Pavia must follow its path, trying to improve. We wear a glorious jersey and defend the colors of a city that has a great history, so it is right that Pavia should aspire to a top championship, but the goals are reached with work and the desire to do, values ​​that belong to these guys. “.

The coach from Pavia, among the seasonal objectives, aims to regain the warmth of the public: «In these first two friendlies, I was pleased to note that the guys from the curve came to support us. For us, the contribution of the public is fundamental, we will have to be good at deserving the support of our people ». Pavia could improve the squad with other market adjustments: «We are in perfect harmony with diesse Sacco. As long as the market is open, it is right to keep the antennas straight, I think we can still do something ». –

