Home Sports PC requirements and unlock time, also on PS5 and Xbox – Multiplayer.it
Sports

PC requirements and unlock time, also on PS5 and Xbox – Multiplayer.it

by admin
PC requirements and unlock time, also on PS5 and Xbox – Multiplayer.it

Electronic Arts has announced the requirements system for version PC Of Wild Heartsas well as theunlock time of the game both on Steam / EA App and on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, set respectively at 16.00 on February 16 and at 00.00 on February 17.

Wild Hearts, requisiti minimi

  • Processore: Intel Core i5 8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Scheda video: NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD RX 5500 XT
  • Memory: 12GB RAM
  • Storage: 80GB space required
  • Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Wild Hearts, recommended requirements

  • Processore: Intel Core i7 8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Scheda video: NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Storage: 80GB space required
  • Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Out on February 17, Wild Hearts offers an action RPG experience very similar to that of the classic Monster Hunteralbeit with some novelties in terms of gameplay capable of mixing things up a bit, such as the Karakuri.

While waiting for the game review, take a look at our guide on how to best deal with Wild Hearts, full of advice on weapons, equipment, builds and anything else to start at full speed.

See also  Whole life?Shen Zijie lost key rebounds in a row, Shenzhen missed a good game and its 9-game winning streak ended_Guangzhou_Score_Competition

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Sampdoria-Inter (0-0)

Does GPS shut down our sense of adventure?

Scafati, Attilio Caja has resigned

Lukaku-Barella, dispute in Inter-Sampdoria. The Belgian: “Enough, go...

Sampdoria-Inter 0-0: video e highlights

Salernitana, coach Davide Nicola is back in the...

Giro d’Italia Under 23 and Giro donne (from...

Former Michigan State star Keith Appling pleads guilty...

United fans call for De Gea’s renewal

Thomas Foket extends in Reims until 2025

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy