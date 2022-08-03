Rome, 2 August 2022 – The ending had already been written for days, despite the convulsions that led to the birth were genuine. No comedy, no artfully recited script, only the inertia of politics and the mutual (apparent) conveniences that led to the outcome now under the eyes of all. Action by Carlo Calenda is part of the alliance with the Pd from which for a few days he had virtually left, and gets a nice recognition in terms of seats. The Pd also pays a political pricebecause he has to face the bad-cheeks of the duo Fratoianni & Bonelli, the “watermelon list” (green outside and red inside) and the embarrassments about the presence on the list (in which list?) of Luigi Di Maio.

But a political price is paid by everyone, because thePd-Calenda agreement (indirectly extended also to the Italian Left, we will soon understand the end of Di Maio) will offer the center-right the opportunity to play the card of “Brancaleone Army “, and it will be that of the “jumble” the refrain that between now and 25 September will mark the interventions of the exponents of the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia. In any case, each member of the newborn alliance (can we talk about an alliance?) Pays a political price because in order to be together everyone will have to water down your identity and political proposal.

In the name of mathematics and of the need to make a common front in the single-member constituencies in the balance, the parties of this center-left, or left-center, will not be able to display their own jewelery, which in politics it is ideas, the programs and the proposals, those needed to win the elections, as happened to the grillini in 2018 (then it was the citizenship income), in 2008 for Berlusconi (elimination of Ici and Imu), in 2014 for Renzi (80 euros in pay slip) and in 2019 for Salvini (security and flat tax). Least of all they will be able to come out with unitary proposals. That is, they will be forced to fight with one hand tied behind their back with an opponent who at least according to the poll numbers appears ahead. The only idea will be shake the specter of the victory of the Melons. It may have been an “obligatory” agreement, but as a start it is not too encouraging.