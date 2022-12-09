Over 850 raced. And they were the winners Loris Minella and Silvia Sangalli. Above all, the choice of the organizers to postpone the event proved to be apt 13th edition of the “Race of Santa Claus” from last Sunday to yesterday, a much more favorable day from a weather point of view.

Santa’s race, in 850 on the streets of Pedavena news/pedavena_babbo_natale_minella_sangalli-12403293/&el=player_ex_12403388″>

Punctual departure from the headquarters of the Pedavena Brewery, e immediately everyone ran along the tree-lined avenue which rose towards the center of the country. After about three kilometres, the long snake divided: the 12 kilometer group continued towards the historic center of Feltre, while the 6 kilometer youngsters and families returned towards the Birreria park. In the competitive race he was the strong home athlete Loris Minella to take the lead, together with Matthias Scopel it’s at Frederick Polesana. Once at Porta Imperiale, in Feltre, the positions of the podium were not yet well defined, but along the cycle path that brought the athletes back towards Pedavena, Minella detached her direct pursuers by a few metres. 38.38 the final chronometric detection of the Ana Feltre standard bearer, with Polesana reaching the finish line just three seconds away. Scopel third, he “settled” for 38.51. To close the top 5, Luca Colombella e Alessio Loner.

In the feminine, success of Silvia Sangalli in 46. 46. In second position Simonetta Selle, whose disadvantage was 12 seconds. To complete the podium Anna in Zulliawhich closed in 47. 01. Fourth Patricia Zanettequinta Genny De Simoi. Three are the most numerous schools that have obtained vouchers: theelementary school of Pedavena BertonlCanossian Feltre primary school and the average Pedavena. As for the larger groups, here’s in order Scuderia Pole, Spritz Group ed Appia Feltre. Ana Feltre, Rotalian Athletics e Tour of the Walls have gone to close this ranking.

«A spectacular day», underlined Elvio Cecchet, president of the Pro loco Pedavena who was part of the organizing committee, «thanks to the new collaboration with the Giro delle Mura we have taken another step forward. My thanks also go to all the support volunteers».

Male Ranking: 1. Loris Minella 38. 38; 2. Federico Polesana 38. 41; 3. Matthias Scopel 38. 51; 4. Luca Coldebella 39. 35; 5. Alessio Loner 40.15; 6. Michele Pauletti 40.45; 7. Livio De Paoli 41.14; 8. Tiziano Scatolin 41.50; 9. Nicolò Maset 42.35; 10. Stefano Mognol 42. 39; 11. Marco Bortolot 42. 48; 12. Ivan Geronazzo 43. 12; 13. Francesco Foggiato 43.12; 14. Andrea Gasperini 43. 28; 15. Daniele Fantinel 44. 09; 16. Fabio Miotto 44.23; 17. Emanuel D’Alberto 44. 27; 18. Anthony Pere 44.31; 19. Matthias Bebber 44.34; 20. Claudio Petitto 44.39.

Female Ranking: 1. Silvia Sangalli 46. 46; 2. Simonetta Selle 46.58; 3. Anna Zullian 47.01; 4. Patrizia Zanette 48.30; 5. Genny De Simoi 48. 33; 6. Kety Piccolo 50.17; 7. Giorgia Marchet 50.43; 8. Emanuela Dal Mas 50.55; 9. Chiara Zaetta 51.06; 10. Marta Giacomin 51.06; 11. Federica Schievenin 51. 22; 12. Chiara Lamberti 51. 37; 13. Silvia Dolif 52.06; 14. Matilde De Carli 52. 29; 15. Gigliola Zabot 53.03; 16. Cristina De Bacco 53. 52; 17. Marta Dalla Balla 54. 28; 18. Cinzia Mondin 54.56; 19. Giada Bertelle 55.15; 20. Nadia De Paoli 55.27.