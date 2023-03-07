Trek-Segafredo Pedersen narrowly beat Dutchman Olav Kooij and compatriot Magnus Cort after 163.7 kilometers in the destination city of Fontainebleau. At the same time as the main pack, the only Czech participant Pavel Bittner arrived in 51st place.

For Tuesday’s team time trial, Jumbo-Visma is the favorite with the last Tour de France winner Vingegaard, who should then fight with Pogačar in the mountain stages for the yellow jersey. In the third stage, 32.2 kilometers await cyclists. The race ends on Sunday.