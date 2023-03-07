Home Sports Pedersen is the new Paris-Nice leader after winning the second stage
Sports

Pedersen is the new Paris-Nice leader after winning the second stage

by admin
Pedersen is the new Paris-Nice leader after winning the second stage

Trek-Segafredo Pedersen narrowly beat Dutchman Olav Kooij and compatriot Magnus Cort after 163.7 kilometers in the destination city of Fontainebleau. At the same time as the main pack, the only Czech participant Pavel Bittner arrived in 51st place.

For Tuesday’s team time trial, Jumbo-Visma is the favorite with the last Tour de France winner Vingegaard, who should then fight with Pogačar in the mountain stages for the yellow jersey. In the third stage, 32.2 kilometers await cyclists. The race ends on Sunday.

Paris-Nice cycling race (WorldTour) – 2nd stage (163.7 km):
1. Pedersen (Dan./Trek-Segafredo) 3:28:57
2. Kooij (Niz./Jumbo-Visma)
3. Cort (Dan./EF Education- EasyPost)
4. McLay (Brit./Arkéa-Samsic)
5. Taminiaux (Belg./Alpecin-Deceuninck)
6. Matthews (Austr./Jayco-AlUla)
51. BITTNER (ČR/DSM) all same time
Running order:
1. Pedersen 7:19:35
2. Pogačar (Slovenia/SAE Team Emirates) -2
3. Merlier (Belg./Soudal-Quick-Step) -4
4. Cage
5. Bennett (Ir./Bora-hansgrohe) oba -8
6. Matthews -10
34.BITTER-14
See also  LongaroneAlpina, is a tie that is tight

You may also like

Felix:Leaving Atletico Madrid is good for me and...

Torino Bologna 1-0: video, gol e highlights

Giacomo Urtis to ‘Belve’: “Here’s what’s between me...

Premier League Comprehensive: Seven-goal victory over Liverpool sweeps...

Turin Bologna, the interviews of Juric and Motta....

Tirreno-Adriatico begins with Ganna’s victory

Serie A: Turin-Bologna 1-0 – Football

2023 Yueyang Marathon Registration Channel Officially Opens, Guns...

a goal by Karamoh decides, the grenades go...

Trpišovský apologized to the reporter. We don’t know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy