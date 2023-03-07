7
In the most delicate moment of our country’s “cybernetic” history, with Italy at the center of attacks by foreign states, the Meloni government leaves the National Cyber Security Agency without a guide. The director Roberto Baldoni, the man who in fact created that agency two years ago, resigned this evening. He did it after hours of great tension with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniand in particular with the Authority…
