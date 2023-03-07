original title:Premier League round-up: Liverpool sweep Manchester United in seven-goal win

Who would have thought that the “Double Red Meeting” on the 5th would present an amazing score of 7:0? Manchester United, which was gaining momentum, was a guest at Anfield that day, and was conceded seven goals by Liverpool, revisiting the “tragedy” of the team’s biggest loss in history.

On March 5, Liverpool player Salah (first from left) scored a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

Although it is an away game, Manchester United has no reason to “stage fright”. Not long ago, they just aspired to the League Cup, enjoying the moment of winning the cup for the first time in 6 years, and then successfully advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and they also ranked third in the Premier League, which is 10 points higher than Liverpool, which has suffered a long trough since this season. .

In fact, Manchester United seemed to have more chances in the stalemate in the first half, but at the end of the half, there was an empty space in the defense, and Liverpool seized the opportunity to score from the far corner with new aid Gakpo.

On March 5, Liverpool player Jakepo (left) celebrated a goal with teammate Elliott during the game.Xinhua/Reuters

Unexpectedly, the situation changed suddenly in the second half. There was no dialogue between the strong and the strong, and only Liverpool danced solo. Only two minutes after changing sides, Nunez scored a header in the small penalty area to rewrite the score to 2:0. In the 50th minute, Salah rushed from the right and knocked down Lima who was defending him with continuous feints, and then went straight to Gakpo, who advanced at high speed, and the Dutchman scored from a small angle.

On March 5, Liverpool player Salah (second from right) celebrated a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

At this time, the hope of Manchester United’s comeback was already slim, but they did not expect that there would be further heavy losses waiting for them. In the 66th minute, Nunes’ pass was destroyed by Manchester United, but the ball bounced to Salah’s feet in the middle of the penalty area. The Egyptian striker turned around and volleyed the ball and hit the crossbar and bounced into the net. Then, Nunes scored another goal with a header, and Salah scored an empty goal, scoring his 129th Premier League goal since joining Liverpool. Before the end, Firmino, who came off the bench, scored a low shot through the net, fixing the score at 7:0.

On March 5, Liverpool player Nunez (upper left) scored a header in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

As a result, Liverpool, which has 4 wins and 1 draw in the past 5 rounds, jumped to fifth place, only 3 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, and has one game less than its opponent. The point difference between them and Manchester United has also narrowed to 7 points.

Manchester United suffered a 0:7 defeat for the fourth time in history, but the first three times were more than 90 years ago. Manchester United coach Ten Hag bluntly said that the team’s performance in the second half was unprofessional, “We did not follow the plan, and the players have lost their minds.”

On the same day, Nottingham Forest drew 2:2 with Everton. (Reporter Zhang Wei)