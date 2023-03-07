Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the latest work in the “Ultimate Storm” series, PlayStation®5／PlayStation®4／Nintendo Switch™／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／STEAM® version nindo battle action game “NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Storm Bonds will be released in 2023.

“NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Storm Bonds” first promotional video

The most playable character in the history of the “Ultimate Storm” series is coming soon

In addition to the ninjas that appeared in previous series, new playable characters such as Otsuki Asura and Otsuki Indra will also appear one after another.

■Otsutsuki Asura (CV: Sugiyama Dai) Good at making use of seeking jade and wind tunnel to strike and attack. ■Indra Otsuki (CV: Takashi Kondo) An attack style based on fire escape and thunder escape.

The story of Naruto and Sasuke will be included in this work with a performance comparable to animation

This work includes the animated version of “Naruto” depicted in the previous series, from the boy’s chapter to the final battle, which must not be missed.

Players will be able to re-experience Naruto and Sasuke’s path of ninja all the way through this work.

Commodity Information

Game Name: NARUTO X BORUTO Naruto Ultimate Storm Bonds

Release date: scheduled for 2023

Platform: PlayStation®5／PlayStation®4／Nintendo Switch™／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／STEAM® (Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One version is only available for download and sale)

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Taiwan Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Taiwan Ltd. Hong Kong Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Hong Kong Ltd.

Genre: Ninja Action Game

Game subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese

Number of players: offline play: 1 to 2 people / online play: 2 to 8 people

Copyright: ©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO ©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved. ©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved. 2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO/2007 SHIPPUDEN ©BMP 2015 ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.