Diet, what you must not do if you really want to lose weight: the mistake we all make

If you’re thinking about going on a diet, you need to know right away which are the most common mistakes to absolutely avoid. You risk committing yourself, without getting results.

Often, decisions are made that are not good for our health. For example, many are used to following some drastic low-calorie diets. Others, however, leave enchant by rapid (almost magical) weight loss systems that in reality only cause unpleasant side effects.

Avoid approaching unsuitable diets, among other things do-it-yourself and without medical supervision, it is nothing more than the starting point for achieving correct nutrition. That said, the rules to follow are basic and very common: a healthy and balanced diet that includes all the nutritional principles, including plenty of fruit and vegetables and moderate physical activity. Obviously it is necessary to avoid excesses and attitudes that can jeopardize good intentions. When you decide to follow a diet, and therefore to lose weight, it is important not to make some very common mistakes which, even if they guarantee immediate results, have side effects that should not be underestimated.

Diet, what are the mistakes that we absolutely must not make

Among the mistakes we all make there is definitely to skip meals. When you are on a diet you should never do it, unless a doctor indicates it and always in some way. This is a very common habit that also causes hunger attacks that affect the entire diet. It is also important, when following a diet, not to do do-it-yourself fasts and not to completely eliminate carbohydrates, this is because together with fibers and proteins they complete the picture of a fair dietary intake.

Another very common mistake is to do diets only liquids that deflate on the spot, but in reality they do not guarantee a real slimming. It is also determined not to eat excessive quantities of light foods: even if there are plenty of them in supermarkets, not all of them are suitable. As in any case, abuses can have the opposite effect on the intended objective.

Diet and sport: yes to moderate physical activity

There is another mistake that many people share want to lose weight and is to undergo grueling workouts. This behavior is definitely wrong and has no positive effect. Those who are usually sedentary cannot subject their body to astrenuous physical activity from one day to the next, this can lead to trauma to the organism which instead needs gradualness. Obviously, excessive sedentary lifestyle is not a good thing at all: it is necessary to move in an adequate way, respecting the needs of one’s body.

Be careful, because there are also other very important precautions such as never skip snacks. Eating every three hours helps keep the basal metabolic rate active. And again, adding some spices such as turmeric or ginger that have a thermogenic effect to dishes, using the stairs instead of the elevator, or parking far from home: these are just some of the behaviors that involve a greater expenditure of energy. Finally there are some natural supplements that help speed up the basal metabolic rate and consequently to lose weight, but only if you follow a balanced diet.

