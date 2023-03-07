Paris. Due to a renewed strike against the planned pension reform in France, passengers must expect considerable disruption in long-distance traffic to and from France on Tuesday. According to Deutsche Bahn, all ICE and TGV trains in cross-border traffic between Germany and France are canceled. Some Thalys trains between the two countries will also be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday. The railway company SNCF assumes that train traffic will be “very badly disrupted” throughout France.

There should also be cancellations and impairments in air traffic. The General Directorate of Civil Aviation said it had asked the airlines to cancel one of five flights at Paris Charles de Gaulle on Tuesday and Wednesday. 30 percent of flights should be canceled at Paris-Orly, Beauvais, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice and Toulouse airports.

Pension reform is considered one of President Emmanuel Macron’s key projects. The unions consider the project to be unfair. The government wants to gradually raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. In addition, the number of payment years required for a full pension should increase more quickly.

Currently, the retirement age is 62 years. In fact, retirement begins later on average: those who have not paid in long enough to be entitled to a full pension work longer. At the age of 67 there is then a pension without deductions, regardless of how long it has been paid in – the government wants to keep this. She wants to increase the monthly minimum pension to around 1,200 euros.