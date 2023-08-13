Pegulaová – Šwiateková 6:2, 6:7, 6:4, Pegulaová advanced to the final in Montreal over number one Šwiateková

Photogallery

Photo: David Kirouac, Reuters

Polish Iga Šwiateková during a match with Jessica Pegulaová.

Pegulaová succeeded against Šwiateková in the third match between them for the second time this season and adjusted the overall balance of the matches to 3:5. She defeated Poland at the United Cup in January, but failed in the final in Doha.

Šwiateková, who went over Karolína Muchová in the round of 16, failed to win a third three-set duel in a row in Montreal. In the opening set, she did not hold her serve even once, and for the first time she succeeded on serve only in the opening game of the second set. But then she failed again four times, but her opponent continued in a similar style and was unable to complete the duel at 5:4.

The tie-break of the second set was won by Šwiatek after a turn, who won five balls in a row from 2:4. In the deciding set, on the other hand, Pegula managed the end better. From 2:4, she won four games in a row and converted her first match point after two and a half hours.

Pegula advanced to the final of the elite WTA 1000 tournament for the third time in her career, and for the title she will face the better of the duel between Jelena Rybakinova from Kazakhstan and Lyudmila Samsonova from Russia. The 29-year-old American will attack for the third singles title in her career after the triumph in Washington (2019) and Guadalajara (2022).

Women’s tournament in Montreal (hard surface, subsidy $2,788,468): Singles – semifinal: Pegula (4-USA) – Šwiatek (1-Pol.) 6:2, 6:7 (4:7), 6:4 Men’s tournament in Toronto (hard surface, subsidy $7,622,925): Singles – semifinal: De Minaur (Aust.) – Davidovich (Sp.) 6:1, 6:3