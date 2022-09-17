The Brazilian footballer finds an exceptional defender. The biggest one.

Vinicius Junior finds an exceptional defender. The biggest one. Pele. O Rey has rejected the sender’s accusations against his compatriot who has ended up at the center of controversy in recent days. The Brazilian footballer had ended up in the eye of the media storm due to his exultation, as he used to celebrate his goals with ballets. A way of doing that did not like several colleagues (such as Koke) and insiders who blame him for lack of Fair Play. A few days ago, however, the agent Pedro Bravo as reported by Goal.com, he exaggerated, using clearly racist terms towards the player.

Ancelotti was the first to take the field explaining that Vinicius simply releases his joy and it is not his intention to offend anyone. Even Neymar, after the episode of intolerance, has openly sided with his compatriot. Thoughts and words underlined and autographed by Pele who, adapting to football and the 2.0 critics, entrusted his point of view to social media. And through his twitter and Instagram profiles he took sides both in favor of Vinicius and against racism.

Football is joy. It is a dance. It is more than that. It is a real party. Even if, sadly, racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile. And we will continue to fight racism every day in this way: fighting for our right to be happy and respected “. #BailaViniJr

Vinicius will continue to dance, therefore, with the blessing of the greatest. It is impossible to expect something different, moreover, from o Rey, who has transferred the "Ginga" to football as told, among other things, in the film that tells the life of the greatest footballer of all time. The origins of the "futbol bailado" that allowed the Brazil of the Black Pearl to win three world championships out of four between 1958 and 1970 have their roots in Ginga, capoeira steps applied to football and the taste for fun. A dance that made Brazilians rejoice and make Pele loved all over the world and that has also been handed down as a sense of identity and tradition of a people.

September 16, 2022 (change September 16, 2022 | 19:33)

