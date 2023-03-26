Last night the New Orleans Pelicans took the field of the Los Angeles Clippers with Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III protagonists.

The promising forward from Virginia made 10 of 12 triple attempts, the third Pels player to do so after CJ McCollum and Peja Stojakovic.

Murphy III is second in the league this month with 52 three-pointers, one fewer than Steph Curry.

For Ingram, on the other hand, in addition to the 32 points there are also 13 assists: