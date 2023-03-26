Home News Bizarrap unleashed madness at Estéreo Picnic
Bizarrap unleashed madness at Estéreo Picnic

by admin
The main stage of the Estéreo Picnic was the space that hosted the Bizarrap show.

A crowd sang, sang and danced their most famous sessions.

Despite the raindrops, the audience enjoyed his presentation from start to finish.

Visibly moved, Bizarrap thanked the affection of the Colombian public and confessed to being surprised by the large number of spectators.

The Argentine also dedicated a few words to Shakira, whom he called his friend and said he loved her very much.

The public vibrated with the sessions of Paulo Londra, Villano, Nicky Jam, among others.

But without a doubt, the two peak moments of the presentation were the Shakira and Quevedo sessions.

Bizarrap posed with the Colombian National Team shirt, which had his name on the back.

The Argentine closed his presentation by asking the public to pose for a photograph that he already shared on his social networks.

