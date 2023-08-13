Penalties against Pilsen? Sometimes it works out that way, says Koubek. He praises the chips and reinforcement

Despite the two goals conceded, are you satisfied with the win?

Satisfaction for sure when you score five away goals. The match developed very favourably, we complicated the situation ourselves with a penalty at the end of the first half, where we faltered a bit. But the third goal helped us. We had other chances, for example Pavel Bucha or Jan Kopic. I am mainly happy with the good game performance, we caught the opponent by surprise by playing only one striker, we put two of our chippers Buchu and Šulec under Durosinmi. They create a strong technical quality, they can come up with interesting things and, above all, they go into attacks.

It was Pavel Šulc who shone with a hat trick.

I’m happy with his whole development, we got him in order. He accepted that he has not played since the beginning of the season and is in great athletic form, showing his potential. He is very skilled and is starting to establish himself as a shooter.

Was it immediately clear that he was going to kick the penalty in the end?

The whole team wanted him to score a hat trick. I had a lot of faith in him even though he is not meant to be. It resulted from the euphoria, mood and his performance in the match.

Speaking of penalties, she kicked in every round against Pilsen. Do the situations have a common denominator?

Sometimes it works out that way. We made bad decisions today. A player passed there and hit Hejd’s hand, which was slightly away from his body. It does not follow from the fact that we cannot handle something and put it out with some hard fights. Yes, it was a catch in Teplice, and with Hradec, it was Mosquera’s stupidity.

Ibrami Traoré, a pre-season signing from Slavia, opened the scoring with a beautiful lob from almost half the field. How satisfied are you with it so far?

He used his very good football thinking and insight to score the goal. The shot helped us a lot. Ibrahim he very good football player. At 34, he won’t be any faster, but he’s valuable in duels, combos and completely defensively. A great universal. We are glad to have him.

Your squad currently has seven footballers, for example forward Tomáš Chorý has been added. Is it possible that someone will be able to recover for Thursday’s game in Malta?

We’ll see, we pay the tax for a demanding program. 22 healthy players started the season, only 16 of us came to České Budějovice. I appreciate the fact that we managed to win the match all the more. Otherwise, I am always optimistic that Chorý, Erik Jirka or Radim Řezník could make it, but it is not one hundred percent.

