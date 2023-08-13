one dead and 8 injured – Corriere TV

Terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh shrine in central Shiraz, Iran. According to initial reports, a man opened fire on the crowd of worshipers inside the mosque after confronting the security guards at the entrance. Currently the shrine has been closed and the surrounding area is manned by security forces. The death toll released by the authorities speaks of one dead and 8 injured. The attacker would be arrested. (LaPresse)

August 13, 2023 – Updated August 13, 2023 , 11:07 PM

