Murder today in Bologna, man bleeds to death after a stab wound to the heart

San Giovanni in Persiceto (Bologna), 13 August 2023 – It was hit in the chest from a stab that hit him close to the heart: he died like this, bled out. The tragedy (Photo) took place around 5 pm, in vicolo Baciadonne, in the park near the cemetery of Saint John in Persiceto, in the lower part of Bologna. the victim ofmurder (video) is a The man, a thirty-year-old foreigner who has yet to be formally identified and that he had with him i documents of another person.

11 photos

A 44-year-old Tunisian man was stabbed and killed around 5 pm on August 13 in a green area near the cemetery: investigations into a group of Italian boys with whom he had quarreled. Photo Schicchi

The carabinieri brought in the barracks a group of twenty-year-old Italian boys, present in the green area at the time of the tragedy and tracked down by the carabinieri not far from the park. The investigations focused in particular on a young man, whose position is being examined by the investigators.

The investigations are conducted by the carabinieri: according to an initial reconstruction, the murder would have arisen at the end of a violent quarrelwhich broke out – it seems – for reasons altogether futile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

