Penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt: Next European Cup night with fewer fans

Penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt: Next European Cup night with fewer fans

As of: 03/29/2023 7:29 p.m

Penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt: Because the fans burned pyrotechnics against Naples, the lower tier of the north-west curve will remain empty for the next international game.

Eintracht Frankfurt has been partially banned from spectators and fined by the Disciplinary Chamber of the European Football Union (UEFA). At the next home game in a European club competition, the lower tier of the north-west curve, the area of ​​​​the active fan scene, will therefore be closed.

In addition, the Hessians have to pay 50,000 euros for the use of pyrotechnics by their supporters, and another 20,000 are due for blocking stadium stairs.

Eintracht was on probation

Eintracht fans burned pyrotechnic objects during the Champions League round of 16 first leg against SSC Napoli at the end of February. Eintracht was previously on probation for incidents in the Champions League group game in Marseille.

Eintracht was eliminated from the Champions League in the second leg in Naples. As she is currently sixth in the table, she has a good chance of qualifying again for participation in the international competition.

