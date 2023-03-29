Vuk Drašković, writer and president of the Serbian Reconstruction Movement.

In an exclusive interview, Drašković, among other things, talks about Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is why he believes that Russia is in mortal danger, about the visit of the Chinese president to Moscow, the American-European plan for Kosovo, why he claims that Moscow was afraid of that agreement, but also what Slobodan Milošević himself said about Kosovo.

Answering a direct question about whether our people have the strength to fight for Kosovo, Drašković says:

“A lobotomy has been performed on the people for these 30 years. Today, most Serbs are convinced that Slobodan Milosevic defended Kosovo in 1999, that Russia guaranteed us sovereignty and territorial integrity over Kosovo, that no capitulation was signed in Kumanovo and that it was Milošević’s great victory. Well, we suffer because of those victories of Slobodan Milošević. It’s unbelievable, I’m also surprised and at the same time I’m angry, I don’t hide it, when I hear those heads who are believed to be the smartest in Serbia, saying that we must preserve Kosovo and that Kosovo must not be lost. None of them told that to the one who lost Kosovo, which is Milosevic. That is the most dangerous thing. I would be optimistic if the truth would be spoken on television for just one month, if people would appear on TV who would tell the people what really happened in 1999, what Resolution 1244 means, and if they would tell them that this American-European proposal is the last chance which should not be missed. With that proposal, what was not lost in 1999 was maximally protected in Kosovo – the Serbian people and our religious and spiritual heritage.”

Drašković says that during Rambouillet’s time he was given the task of persuading Milosevic to agree to the agreement.

“During the time of Rambouillet, Milosevic told me that Kosovo is a stone around our neck and that we cannot sustain it economically, that we do not have children dying in Kosovo in a conflict with Albanian guerrillas. He told me that Albanians are the majority in Kosovo and that they he wants a state, and that we must give up Kosovo, and that the NATO bombing is an opportunity to make it happen. That’s what he said. And then, he continued, we should blame America and the West for the loss of Kosovo and inflame passions of hatred towards the USA in Serbia and Europe, and to turn the mood of the people towards Russia and Belarus,” said Drašković.

Drašković notes that our reality is not aligned with the Constitution.

“Kosovo is an autonomous province within the state of Serbia. That is written in the preamble of the Constitution. But that is not true. It is not Kosovo. Why was this untruth included in the preamble? Well, to prevent any normal conversation and agreement between the Serbian and Albanian people. You know, there are two ways. The first time is war, in order to harmonize reality with the Constitution. So, immediate mobilization and war. Legitimate. Well, God forbid. It is known in advance that we would suffer bloody casualties, but that would mean nothing. We would not admit it and would repeat again that Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. But there is another way, and that is to see that we build some bridges of cooperation with the majority people in Kosovo,” said Drašković.

Speaking about Russia’s attitude towards the American-European agreement for Kosovo, Draškovic says that Moscow did not keep silent and that it clearly stated its position.

“Russia did not keep quiet, it was very afraid of this agreement. Moscow’s position came through the Russian ambassador – reject this agreement and wait until we finish with Ukraine. In other words – until we kill Ukraine, and then the geopolitical situation will change and here we are At your place. It’s a Russian offer. It was most directly spoken in English by an apparently Russian spokesman, on the night when there were demonstrations in front of the windows of the President of Serbia. A sentence was spoken: we reject the Western proposal, here is our proposal – this year in Kiev, next year in Prizren. And then there was that exclamation – whoever signs will be killed. The situation is now more dramatic than that night. After this tight embrace of the Chinese and Russian presidents, I think that a large number of people in Serbia will think that this is a great luck for us and that now two superpowers, Russia and China, are confronting the West and that this is our chance,” said Drašković.

About how he sees the meeting between Putin and Xi in Moscow, Drašković says:

“I have never hidden my special feelings towards Russia and the Russian people. And precisely because I am a friend of Russia and the Russian people, I am one of those who most strongly opposed this terrible crime against Ukraine committed by the KGB and the top of the Kremlin. It is not only a crime against Ukraine but also a crime against the Russian people. Now after what happened in Moscow (the visit of the Chinese president, editor in chief) I am afraid for Russia. That insane ambition and ideology about the Russian world, which caused the aggression against Ukraine, will almost inevitably turn into a Chinese-Russian world if something does not change. Russia is in mortal danger such as it has never been since the Mongols overran it. Russia actually becomes a colony of China. China is profiting, it has already practically conquered Siberia, the energy heart of Russia.”

In most media, he states, it is presented that Xi came to Moscow with some peace plan.

“What peace plan? There is no peace plan if aggression is not condemned and if respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is not demanded. I am afraid, and you will see that I will probably be right, China has avoided both condemning aggression and showing respect for territorial integrity integrity of Ukraine’s borders. She may have done so because she accepted Putin’s view that Ukraine is to Russia what Taiwan is to China. I cannot love Russia and look forward to it becoming a dwarf in China‘s pocket. All respect to China, but all my feelings are on the side of Russia and the Russian people. I believe that Putin is aware of this danger,” said Drašković.



Who blackmailed Vladimir Putin, why does he think that Russia is becoming a Chinese colony, about Bahmut and the Serbian curse and misfortune, Serbian shrines in Kosovo, reconciliation between Serbs and Albanians, why Russia would be “warmed by the sun” if a new front was opened in the Balkans … these are just some of the topics that Vuk Drašković talked about in the show “PERSONAL with Peter Latinović”.

