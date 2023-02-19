Of Salvatore Riggio

The referee Dionisi after consulting the Var awards the penalty for Inter for a foul on Dumfries. Lukaku makes a mistake for the first time, but the referee replies because a Udinese player entered the area

Lukaku returned to scoring in the league. He hadn’t scored since last August 13, at Lecce, on the first matchday of the championship. Then the injury, the physical drop, the negative World Cup, the return, the missed opportunities and now the goal against Udinese. Thanks to the penalty converted. Booed by the referee for a foul by Walace, who slides into Dumfries. The match director points to the puck after being called to the VAR and checking on the monitor.

So the Belgian shows up from the penalty spot, eager to find his way back to goal. But he kicks badly, Silvestri saves. Seems like a missed opportunity but from the Var room they report that a Udinese player entered the area before the shot. Penalty to be repeated and this time Lukaku is not wrong.