Pentathlon, Micheli and a world gold that has been awaited for 17 years
Sports

Pentathlon, Micheli and a world gold that has been awaited for 17 years

Pentathlon, Micheli and a world gold that has been awaited for 17 years

The blue, already silver, triumphs in Egypt: it did not happen to Italy from Corsini in 2005

Elena Micheli wins world gold in the modern pentathlon. The blue, born in 1999, already twice on the podium in the World Cup this season, triumphs in Alexandria in Egypt with a total of 1416 points. On the podium with the blue the Hungarian Michelle Gulyas, silver trailing four points from the winner, and the Turkish Ilke Ozyuksel, bronze with 1405 points.

On the balcony twice

Micheli, from the Carabinieri Sports Center, thus wins his second world medal, after the silver in 2019. Twice on the podium in the World Cup this season (first in Cairo and second in Budapest) the blue pentathlete has achieved feat 17 years later Claudia Corsini, the only other blue to have won the world title, in 2005.

July 31 – 1:35 am

