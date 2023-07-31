Perched of the Kings in Majorca

Palma

31/07/2023

The King and Queen and their daughters tour the estate documented since Islamic times and declared a national artistic monument since 1954

The Kings of Spain and their daughters have visited the Jardines de Alfàbia, in the Mallorcan town of Bunyola, on Monday afternoon. Felipe VI and Doña Letizia, accompanied by Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, have toured the estate owned by the Zaforteza family and have admired the various elements of the property declared national artistic monument since 1954in addition to Asset of Cultural Interest.

To the Royal Family he liked it “very much” both the estate and its splendid gardens at the foot of the Serra de Tramuntana. “It is wonderful”, affirmed Felipe VI minutes before saying goodbye to the owners of the farm. The three royal women “were surprised” that the King had not met her yet. “We should have come earlier,” acknowledged the person who has spent the summer in Marivent for 50 years.

He area open to the public until shortly before the arrival of the monarchs it was located on the road to Sóller and stands out for its spectacular gardenswith a clear influence of English landscaping, leafy and shady, which is appreciated on hot summer afternoons.

This is the Don Felipe’s first public appearance with his wife and daughters, who arrived on Saturday afternoon to spend their summer vacation at the Marivent Palace. The King landed on Wednesday and the following day he received the new political authorities of the Balearic Islands in the Palace of the Almudaina and right after he embarked on a private sailboat with some friends to start enjoying the days off.