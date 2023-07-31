Home » The university world mourns Antonio Pagliaro, jurist and member of the Accademia dei Lincei
The university world mourns Antonio Pagliaro, jurist and member of the Accademia dei Lincei

The university world mourns Antonio Pagliaro, jurist and member of the Accademia dei Lincei

The university world mourns the death of Antonio Pagliaro, professor emeritus of criminal law at the Palermo university and member of the Accademia dei Lincei who died today at the age of 91. Grandson of the linguist and philosopher Antonino Pagliaro, he was born in Mistretta, in the province of Messina, on 6 July 1932. he He had begun his legal studies…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: "The university world mourns Antonio Pagliaro, jurist and member of the Accademia dei Lincei appeared 29 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it".

