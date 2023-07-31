Home » Personalities from Santa Marta are awarded the Gran Cruz de Bastidas
Personalities from Santa Marta are awarded the Gran Cruz de Bastidas

In solemn session at the headquarters of the Fifth of San Pedro Alejandrino, he Council district of Santa Marta performed the traditional ceremony of recognition with the Great Cross of Bastidas to 24 personalities, two Educational Institutions and a non-profit organization that have stood out for their significant contributions and have contributed to the development and progress of this area of ​​the country.

The act that took place in front of the altar of the homeland was attended by the honorees, their families and special guests, who after listening to the interpretation of the Colombian and Santa Marta Anthems, witnessed a floral offering to the Liberator Simón Bolívar that was brought by the mayoress of Santa Marta, Virna Johnson Salcedo and the president of the Council, Efraín Lozano.

Photo: Council President Efraín Lozano delivered to Holmes Echeverria; representative for Magdalena in the Congress of the Republic, the highest distinction.

It is important to mention that the delivery of the Gran Cruz de Bastidas is the most important solemn act of the Council in honor of the city’s birthday and in it the respect, admiration and recognition of people and institutions that have made their input to Santa Marta in different fields of society.

Photo: Delivery of the Cross of Bastidas to the magistrate César Mercado Durán.

Photo: Mayor Virna Johnson awarded the Cruz de Bastidas to the representative of the Institute of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians.

Photo: Luis Enrique Quintero “El Pollo”received the Cruz de Bastidas from Mayor Virna Johnson.

