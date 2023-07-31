Transfer: Manéla Donyoh joins FC Samagrelo and enters the history of women’s football

Togolese striker Manéla Fania Donyoh joins FC Samagrelo, the defending champion of Georgia. She may have the opportunity to make history in women’s football by becoming the very first Togolese to play in the women’s UEFA Champions League.

Arrived at Dianamo Sokhumi 4 months ago, the Togolese striker, Manéla Donyoh will offer herself a new challenge. She is therefore committed to FC Samagrelo, the defending champion of Georgia. Author of an achievement and four assists, the Togolese will try to put her know-how at the service of FC Samagrelo which is engaged in the European Women’s Champions League. The former Al Ain FC player will thus be able to become the very first Togolese to compete in this competition.

It should be noted that Samagrelo will play its first match of the European Champions League preliminaries on September 6 against the Slovenian first division club NS Mura.

