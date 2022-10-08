A Mind The Gum, Mattia Very thus speaks of a complicated moment that he went through.

QUIT – “After the last shoulder injury which was the fifth operation in 5 years I thought about quitting. I also talked about it with my agent and with some close friends “.

I’M CHANGED – “Thanks to my agent, to my closest companions to my family, and to Nicoletta, the person with whom I started a personal journey, I rediscovered the passion for this sport that has given me so much both emotionally, friendships and affections. I realized that it was just a moment of frustration due to the many operations, I had lost the love for the game and I was no longer able to enjoy myself. Then also changing some aspects of my way of seeing things and acting I found the passion and fun”