Home Sports Perin: ‘I thought about quitting after the last surgery. I didn’t enjoy myself anymore ‘
Sports

Perin: ‘I thought about quitting after the last surgery. I didn’t enjoy myself anymore ‘

by admin
Perin: ‘I thought about quitting after the last surgery. I didn’t enjoy myself anymore ‘

A Mind The Gum, Mattia Very thus speaks of a complicated moment that he went through.

QUIT – “After the last shoulder injury which was the fifth operation in 5 years I thought about quitting. I also talked about it with my agent and with some close friends “.

I’M CHANGED – “Thanks to my agent, to my closest companions to my family, and to Nicoletta, the person with whom I started a personal journey, I rediscovered the passion for this sport that has given me so much both emotionally, friendships and affections. I realized that it was just a moment of frustration due to the many operations, I had lost the love for the game and I was no longer able to enjoy myself. Then also changing some aspects of my way of seeing things and acting I found the passion and fun”

See also  Casarin, 25 kilometers to grow up "TvB, my chance"

You may also like

Women’s Volleyball World Championship

Ronaldo tries: “Messi at Cruzeiro? Maybe he gets...

It is revealed that the US men’s basketball...

Cavani reveals: “After the Remuntada I went to...

Lyon 1-1 draw with Toulouse odds 1 to...

Djokovic-Medvedev in semifinale all’Astana Open

Snooker Masters Hong Kong kicks off Higgins and...

Arthur and Zakaria, flop even away from Juve....

Wu Lei’s bone fracture is truce, and Lecco’s...

Inter, De Vrij super against Barcelona: Inzaghi hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy