The epidemic curve in Italy is confirmed as growing. There are 44,672 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against the 44,853 of yesterday and above all the 34,479 of last Friday.

The processed swabs are 205,555 (yesterday 222,926) with a positivity rate that goes from 20.1% to 21.7%. There are 62 deaths today (56 yesterday), for a total of 177,418 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care units increased by 18 units (yesterday +9) and are now 198 with 29 admissions on the day; ordinary hospitalizations are 191 more (yesterday +115), for a total of 5,379. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Iss, regions and provinces rise with an incidence over 600, from 2 to 7

The number of Regions and Autonomous Provinces that record an incidence of Covid-19 cases exceeding 600 per 100 thousand inhabitants rises. This week, 7 Regions and Autonomous Provinces exceed this value: Abruzzo (603.8), Friuli Venezia Giulia (710), PA Bolzano (863.8), PA Trento (825.2), Piedmont (654.7), Umbria ( 680.6), Veneto (728.9). Last week only the PA Bolano and Trento exceeded this value. This is shown in the table on decision-making indicators attached to the weekly monitoring by Iss-Ministry of Health.

07 October 2022



Medical union at congress, for the future of healthcare after the pandemic

The V National Congress of the Italian Doctors Syndicate (SMI) entitled ‘Post-pandemic Italy: What future for the National Health System ?, so a note from the national SMI secretariat. The congress, which is back in attendance after three years, will deal with the challenges that the Recovery and Resilience Plan imposes on healthcare and medicine with a careful look at the choices of the next parliament. The National Health Service has been severely tested by the pandemic which has highlighted profound deficiencies in the health service starting from emergency / urgent medicine, a system already in deep identity crisis due to the inhomogeneous organizational models, due to the differences in ” offer of health on the national territory, due to the fragmentation of skills, the diversity of the training courses of health professionals.

“It is important that those over 60 get vaccinated for Covid-19 and they should be stimulated, but if this does not happen it is mainly our fault: having told people that those with positive swabs have Covid was a mistake, because it is false. . We had to say that the problem is Sars-Cov2 pneumonia not the swab that stains. This argument, among other things, has been used by the No-Vax to discredit the work of vaccines “. This was stated by the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa. “We have done too many swabs considering an asymptomatic person on a par with someone with lung disease – he adds -. It is not by terrorizing people that we will have more vaccinations, but by explaining to them that, as we get older, it is better to add protection to the three. doses “.