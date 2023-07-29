Peroni Nastro Azzurro, partnership with Dinamo Sassari – Sport Marketing News

Peroni Nastro Azzurroan icon of style and made in Italy in the world, announces a new partnership with Dynamo Sassarithe Sardinian basketball club founded in 1960. This new multi-year partnership strengthens the bond between Peroni Blue Ribbon Sardiniaa special edition of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, and the island territory, where the beer is produced with high quality local ingredients.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Sardegna celebrates the territory with a product made with 100% Sardinian barley grown by local farmers, a bond that is also made clear in the sinuous and distinctive bottle. Here, in fact, the name “Sardinia” is applied in copper colour, to symbolize the color of the characteristic raw material, directly on the label where we also find the symbol that represents the roots of the island civilization, the Nuraghe. Furthermore, the logo on the cap makes the bottle exclusive, in a special edition dedicated to the Sardinian people.

“Peroni Nastro Azzurro Sardegna and Dinamo Sassari have a lot in common: the visceral bond with their origins, a history made of unconditional passion and constant innovation, the ever-present desire to consolidate their excellence at an international level. This is why we are particularly proud of this partnership, and have already started working together to write another success story.” declares Simone TagliacozzoIntegrated Communication Manager of Birra Peroni.

While Francis SardaraDinamo CEO comments: “We are extremely proud of the agreement signed with Peroni Nastro Azzurro: a company that represents excellence in the market and is an example in the world of sport for virtuous partnerships. The sharing of values ​​and the will to invest in the local area are the foundations of what promises to be a fruitful and farsighted collaboration. The Dinamo brand once again proves to be an attractive horizon for the most important international players and the partnership that will bind us to Peroni Nastro Azzurro will not have developments only on the purely sporting aspect but will have all-round derivations in the Dinamo universe, in virtue of PNA’s great attention in every commercial, professional and human aspect”.

Dinamo Sassari is one of the most important and prestigious realities in Italian and European basketball, with a palmarès that boasts a Scudetto, two Italian Cups, two Italian Super Cups and a FIBA ​​Europe Cup. The club reached the top flight in 2010 and since then it has qualified eleven times for the Scudetto playoffs and twelve consecutive times in continental competitions. This year the Sardinian basketball club will be involved in the Lega Basket Serie A and in the Basketball Champions League.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Sardegna is therefore proud to support Dinamo Sassari and to share with it the values ​​of passion, excellence and innovation that distinguish the premium beer brand most loved by Italians.

