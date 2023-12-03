Peruvian team | When would Juan Reynoso leave? Is Jorge Fossati a real option? Three forceful answers to clarify the future of the Bicolor | Juan Carlos Oblitas | University | FPF | SPORTS-TOTAL

The Peruvian national soccer team is struggling to stay afloat in the FIFA rankings, currently sitting at 35th place after a recent free fall in their ranking. With only two points in the first third of the Qualifiers, the team is at the bottom of the standings, facing an uncertain future in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

As the team grapples with their disappointing performance, talks of a new coach have emerged, with Jorge Fossati being considered as a potential replacement for the outgoing coach, Juan Reynoso. While the departure of Reynoso seems inevitable, negotiations are underway to finalize the termination of his contract.

Meanwhile, Juan Carlos Oblitas, the general director of football of the Peruvian Football Federation, is in discussions with Universitario de Deportes to negotiate Fossati’s contract. The experienced coach, currently leading the League 1 champion, is being eyed for his ability to manage locker rooms and his knowledge of the local tournament.

In addition to the coaching saga, League 1 is also undergoing changes, with a new rule allowing teams to have six foreign players on the field, aimed at increasing competitiveness in the domestic championship. The decision has been met with both optimism and concern, with some worried about the potential advantage it may give to wealthier clubs.

Overall, the future of Peruvian soccer remains uncertain, with the team and league facing critical decisions that will shape their path moving forward.

