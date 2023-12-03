Karol G and Feid: The Romantic Departure from ‘Mañana Sera Bonito Fest’

During this weekend, the main event in Medellín was the ‘Mañana Sera Bonito Fest’, by the paisa singer Karol G. Taking place at the Atanasio Girardot on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, the show was a major success, leaving attendees more than happy. The festival featured iconic moments such as a supposed response to Bad Bunny, the singer’s tears for performing in her homeland, and a romantic exit from the stadium on Saturday night.

Social media was flooded with images of Karol G and Feid, the reggaeton musician with whom Karol has a very close relationship, following the concert. In one of the videos, the two were seen holding hands and leaving the Atanasio Girardot stadium after the concert. Although the press has confirmed the relationship through various winks and hints from the artists, they have never come out to confirm that they are together romantically. What do you think? Are the two relevant Paisa reggaeton exponents a couple? It seems like fans are left with more questions than answers.

