Home Sports Petr Cech: No ice hockey medal for ex-Chelsea & Arsenal keeper as Chelmsford lose cup final to Invicta
Sports

Petr Cech: No ice hockey medal for ex-Chelsea & Arsenal keeper as Chelmsford lose cup final to Invicta

by admin
Petr Cech: No ice hockey medal for ex-Chelsea & Arsenal keeper as Chelmsford lose cup final to Invicta
Petr Cech switched to ice hockey in 2019 after ending his football playing career

Former goalkeeper Petr Cech finished on the losing side as Invicta Dynamos beat Chelmsford Chieftains 9-4 in the NIHL Division One South cup final.

The Chieftains needed to overturn a 6-3 deficit from Saturday’s first leg.

But despite home advantage for the return, Cameron Bartlett’s goal was not enough as they lost 3-1 and must now concentrate on the league play-offs.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper Cech joined the Chieftains from Guildford Phoenix last year.

The Division One South play-offs will take place at Milton Keynes on 9-10 April.

See also  World Cup, how many Croatia passed from Serie A

You may also like

Republic of Ireland v France: Kylian Mbappe determined...

Márquez will miss the Argentine Grand Prix after...

Xu Longyi wins International Metropolitan Golf Championship- Xianning.com

Team player Mittendorfer moves to Krems

Anunoby drags Toronto, Wizards in emergency and still...

More than a hundred young football players inspire...

Moments of horror. The fighter fell unconscious, the...

coach bayern girlfriend – Tiscali Sport

Marquez has to skip next Grand Prix

Conte’s divorce report cards: his farewell to Tottenham...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy