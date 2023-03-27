Petr Cech switched to ice hockey in 2019 after ending his football playing career

Former goalkeeper Petr Cech finished on the losing side as Invicta Dynamos beat Chelmsford Chieftains 9-4 in the NIHL Division One South cup final.

The Chieftains needed to overturn a 6-3 deficit from Saturday’s first leg.

But despite home advantage for the return, Cameron Bartlett’s goal was not enough as they lost 3-1 and must now concentrate on the league play-offs.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper Cech joined the Chieftains from Guildford Phoenix last year.

The Division One South play-offs will take place at Milton Keynes on 9-10 April.