Petra Vlhova wins the first slalom of the season in Levi

There was no suspense in Levi. For the first slalom of the season, Petra Vlhova won in Finland far ahead of her opponents, after dominating all sectors of the “Black de Levi” route. Imperial in both rounds, the reigning Olympic slalom champion set the two best times of the day. This is his 7th victory in Levi.

Behind, the German Lena Dürr retains her second place (+1”41), despite an average second round (8th time). Katharina Liensberger, 4th at midday, grabbed a place and climbed onto the podium.

Shiffrin au pied du podium

Starting on the attack, Mikaela Shiffrin could never hope to win after crossing the line behind Katharina Liensberger. Rare enough to be highlighted, the American currently has no podium in two World Cup races.

Chiara Pogneaux, the only qualified Frenchwoman, ranked 24th, 5”16 behind Vlhova after her 23rd time in the first act. “I am super happy with my race today. For the first slalom of the season, it was above all necessary to complete both rounds. Now I know what I’m capable of so I’m going to try to let the horses go tomorrow.” New chance for all those entered from Sunday (10 a.m.), in Levi, for the second slalom of the weekend

