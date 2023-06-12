Kévin Lele Sadjo will face his official challenger in October in Paris

A first preparation fight in July

The French promoter, who runs the company Y12 Boxing, was the only one to bid. “I had sent a representative to Rome, to the headquarters of the European federation, to drop off my envelope just before the noon deadline, explains Zaoui. A few minutes after noon, the promoter of De Carolis came to deposit one, which was of course refused. He didn’t protest, because his offer must have been much lower than mine. I could have offered less, but I wanted De Carolis, who will receive 40% of the auction, to receive a good purse, so that he does not refuse the fight. He is a worthy adversary, ex-WBA champion, who is good for Kevin’s progress. »