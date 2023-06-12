Kévin Lele Sadjo will face his official challenger in October in Paris

Promoter Yohan Zaoui won Monday noon, with 87,770 euros, the scholarship offers for the European Super Middleweight Championship (-76.203 kg) between Kévin Lele Sadjo (33 years old, 1.73m, 20 wins, including 18 before the limit, 0 losses) and his official challenger, the Italian Giovanni De Carolis (38 years old, 1.84m, 32 wins, including 16 before the limit, 1 draw, 10 d.).
“The regulations provide for the Championship to be organized 75 days after the scholarship offers, recalls Zaoui, but I explained to the European federation that it was complicated to organize the summer in France. So I think to present the fight in October in Paris. »
A first preparation fight in July
The French promoter, who runs the company Y12 Boxing, was the only one to bid. “I had sent a representative to Rome, to the headquarters of the European federation, to drop off my envelope just before the noon deadline, explains Zaoui. A few minutes after noon, the promoter of De Carolis came to deposit one, which was of course refused. He didn’t protest, because his offer must have been much lower than mine. I could have offered less, but I wanted De Carolis, who will receive 40% of the auction, to receive a good purse, so that he does not refuse the fight. He is a worthy adversary, ex-WBA champion, who is good for Kevin’s progress. »
Previously, De Carolis will contest a warm-up bout on July 1 in Italy. “Kévin will soon resume training, emphasizes Zaoui. I would like him to go to training camp, to take it seriously, but he had a hard time leaving and leaving his wife and son. Too bad, because he is only at 60% of his means when he boxing. »