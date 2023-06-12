The fourth edition of the Gran Price Vinyl Fest arrives

He Gran Price Vinyl Fest will be held in Barcelona Sant Antoni market over the next June 17 and 18 with various sessions and parallel activities that you cannot miss.

This fourth edition of Gran Price Vinyl Fest will be held in the emblematic space of the Fossat del Baluart del Mercat de Sant Antoni and, in addition to the programmed performances, it will include a photographic exhibition and a party at the Curtis Audiophile Café. Remember that these are free activities.

The fourth edition of the Gran Price Vinyl Fest of Barcelona arrives this week, which will be held over the next 17 and 18 June, specifically in the Sant Antoni Market, thus opening a new location that represents its original spirit more than never. This record fair was born in 2018 as an event that vindicates the spirit of collecting in the Sant Antoni neighborhood, taking its name from the missing Price Hallwhich was located at the intersection of Casanova with Floridablanca and where, in addition to fighting, there were concerts by artists such as Pau Riba, Máquina!, Agua de Regalíz, OM or Vértice, among others.

Promoted by the Gran Price Vinyl collective, the festival moves its musical gems and activities to the Fossat space of the Mercat de San Antoni. In addition to the fair itself, an activity that has always been a hallmark of the Gran Price Vinyl Fest and without which this weekend is no longer conceived is known as DJ's vs. Dealers. Named in this way in homage to the boxing and wrestling matches for which Price was known, the grace of the matter lies in the fact that throughout the weekend there is a program of DJs that liven up the atmosphere. These long-suffering fighters are invited to the fair without their precious suitcase of records. They are assigned a fair stop by rigorous lottery and have a scant hour to prepare for the session with what they can find there. This year, the booth of the Dj's vs. Dealers will have the participation of combat regulars from past editions and the occasional new participant, such as Pedro Generelo, Guille de Juan, Pubilla Hilton, Mr Galleta, Dj Enzo and many more.

Another novelty that has already been confirmed is the creation of an online channel where you can relive the memorable sessions of this mythical competition to continue enjoying the best moments of the festival and, above all, the music, from anywhere and in any any occasion.

The special complement of this edition of the Gran Price Vinyl Fest will be a selection of concert photographs from the traveling exhibition Other Possible Scenarios. It is an exhibition project born in 2022, promoted by the journalist Nando Cruz and the photographer Martí Fraderawhich shows giant-size photographs of performances of various musical styles held in cinemas, prisons, bars, squares, lots and other corners and gambling dens in all the city’s neighborhoods.

And as a final touch, on Saturday night the Gran Price party will take place at the Curtis Audiophile Café, in Mallorca street, 196. They will liven up the session with their sets edu domingoresponsible for Movin On Barcelona and member of the Discos Redondos team, and Carlos Renefrom NTS Radio and head of Casa Calypso.