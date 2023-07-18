Petržilková improved again in Székesfehérvár to the fourth place, Staněk threw for 21 m

Tereza Petržilková took fifth place in the 400 meters at the athletics meeting in Székesvehérvár in a personal record of 51.28 seconds. She took 23 hundredths off her previous high from the European Games in June. Shot putter Tomáš Staněk, after failing at the Diamond League in Chorzów, where he did not have a single valid attempt on Sunday, recorded a performance of 21.12 meters this time, and in the next triumph of the world record holder Ryan Crouser from the USA (22.51), it was enough for him to take sixth place.

