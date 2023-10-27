Philadelphia 76ers, no transfer request from Embiid

The New York Knicks are apparently interested in Joel Embiid, especially with the James Harden affair still ongoing.

However, various sources would report the absence of trade requests from the player, who remains faithful to the franchise.

Furthermore, the 76ers front office would not have been “impressed” by the package that the Knicks are willing to offer, which includes a choice between Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and two-three first-round picks.

