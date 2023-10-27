Casanare and Meta at risk of protests, riots or riots in the framework of the territorial elections – news

Due to various risk factors that could generate disturbances of public order in 133 municipalities in 24 departments, including the country’s capital, the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, expressed his concern about what could be the escalation of social conflict in the framework of the electoral process, during or after the democratic day that is approaching.

“According to information collected by our Social Conflict Observatory, we identified that acts of disruption to the democratic process and alterations of public order could occur due to possible dissatisfaction of citizens with the electoral results of this October 29. This, if so, would lead to demonstrations or protests, riots and riots,” indicated the Ombudsman during the presentation of the warning report on risks of possible scenarios of social conflict in the development of the territorial elections.

The 12 departments with the most municipalities at risk are Bolívar (13); Antioquia and Chocó (11 each); Sucre and Magdalena (nine each); Caldas, Meta and Córdoba (seven each), and Santander, Cauca, La Guajira and Boyacá (six each). They are followed by Norte de Santander (five); Cundinamarca, Nariño, Huila and Atlántico (four each); Casanare and Cesar (three each); Caquetá, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca (two each), and Guaviare and Tolima (one each department).

In the case of Bogotá, the towns of Bosa, Ciudad Bolívar, Usme and Sumapaz (in the south of the city), Kennedy (southwest) and Suba (northwest) are at risk.

The main risk factors to take into account to foresee the escalation of electoral conflict to situations of violence during the democratic day are:

1) Electoral irregularities, such as the atypical increase in voter registration and electoral transhumance.

2) History of protests, riots and riots in the regional elections of 2011, 2015 and 2019.

3) Mobilizations, demonstrations or sit-ins prior to the electoral contest, which during the first nine months of 2023 increased 26% compared to the same period last year.

4) Resolutions on requests to revoke the registration of candidates, lack of confidence in the institutions and the electoral process.

5) Political polarization and pugnacity between the campaigns.

Events of conflict prior to the electoral contest

So far this year, and in the development of current campaigns, different types of expressions and social demonstrations have been presented. This type of actions has an impact on social and political polarization and can, during or after the elections, have an impact on the recognition of the results.

According to the Ombudsman’s report, titled ‘Warning of risk of protests, riots and/or riots in the framework of the elections of October 29, 2023’, 11 demonstrations specifically related to the elections were recorded in the departments of Atlántico. , Valle de Cauca, Cundinamarca, Córdoba, Casanare, Cesar, among others.

These cases are added to the 1,252 social conflicts registered between January and September of this year, which meant an increase of 26% compared to the same period in 2022, when 990 events of the aforementioned nature were reported.

Pugnacity between campaigns, candidates and parties

The increase in social tensions derived from attacks between and towards candidates and political movements could trigger acts of violence during or after the democratic day. A possible fraud due to a smaller margin of votes would be a trigger for an episode of violence.

The Ombudsman’s Office has known and observed with concern the continuous attacks between and towards the candidates in the departments of Santander, Córdoba and Casanare, and in Medellín, Cali, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Bogotá, as well as other cities. Added to this are speeches that aim to delegitimize the role of electoral organizations.

Recommendations to entities and authorities

The call of the national institution that guarantees human rights is for both electoral and administrative authorities and public forces to adopt preventive measures. “The primary purpose is to avoid events that affect the life, integrity and freedom of citizens, as it is also essential to avoid situations that violate the rights to choose and be elected,” said Carlos Camargo Assis.

In this sense, the Ombudsman’s Office recommends:

1) To the ministries of the Interior and Defense and the public forces, in the development of the Democracy Plan, implement contingency measures that prevent possible alterations of public order during and after the elections.

2) To the Ministry of the Interior, launch communication channels to effectively address any eventuality that may arise and threaten election day, the pre-counting of votes and the scrutiny.

3) To the public force, work to reinforce the security devices at voting stations and headquarters of the National Registry, mayor’s offices and other buildings and public assets that could be affected by possible riots or riots.

4) Candidates, parties and political movements, use legal mechanisms to file respective complaints of crimes or electoral irregularities, and not encourage or promote their militants and followers to resort to violence or actions that alter the normal development of the day. and its results.

Source: Ombudsman’s Office

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

