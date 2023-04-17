Home » Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Quarterback Jalen Hurts Signs Record Contract
Sports

by admin
As of: 04/17/2023 5:55 p.m

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a record deal with the Philadelphia Eagles signed.

The 24-year-old is getting up to $255 million for a five-year extension until 2028. Hurts is reportedly the highest-paid player in the history of the US football league NFL per season.

He is guaranteed $179 million, his previous rookie contract runs for another year, then the record deal will take effect. In addition, Hurts’ contract contains a “no trade” clause, meaning the playmaker can only be sent to another team if he agrees to the trade. According to “nfl.com” there has never been such a clause in the Eagles.

defeat in the Super Bowl

Hurts was drafted number 53 by Philadelphia in 2020, and last season the Texan-born led the Eagles in the Super Bowlin which they narrowly den Kansas City Chiefs lost to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The $179 million guarantee for Hurts in NFL history is second to none Cleveland Browns surpassed, which pledged Deshaun Watson $230 million for five years.

The total of $ 255 million for the contract extension until 2028 is the second highest in the NFL: Mahomes’ ten-year contract with the Chiefs was worth $ 450 million in 2020.

