Philipp Max definitely commits to Eintracht Frankfurt

Sports

by admin
Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday exercised the option to buy left-back Philipp Max, on loan this winter from PSV Eindhoven. His left leg and his activity on his lane convinced the German club to hire him until June 30, 2026. This season, Philipp Max has played nine Bundesliga games for an assist. Injured in a thigh since the beginning of April, the German international (three selections) is operational for the last two matches in Frankfurt, including the final of the German Cup on June 3 against Leipzig.

