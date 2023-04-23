Philippe Clement (Monaco): “It sucked!”

Philippe Clement (Monaco coach, after the 0-3 defeat at Lens on Saturday during the 32nd day of Ligue 1): “We were too weak. In the first half, we didn’t win a duel. The intensity of the opponent was greater than ours. In this case, you cannot win a match. I did not recognize my team. It sucked! In the second half, we reacted. We had chances, without being effective. After the Lensoise opener, we had a kind of disconnection in our heads. I saw a lot of players talking, but not a lot of players running. The podium? We can certainly still dream of it. Things are not over. I await a reaction from the team. There is not a player who can be satisfied after such a first period. Today, Lens deserves to win. It was the best team. But it’s also because we haven’t shown our best face. It is clear for all those who follow Monaco.