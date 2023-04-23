Philippe Clement (Monaco): “It sucked!”

Philippe Clement (Monaco coach, after the 0-3 defeat at Lens on Saturday during the 32nd day of Ligue 1): “We were too weak. In the first half, we didn’t win a duel. The intensity of the opponent was greater than ours. In this case, you cannot win a match. I did not recognize my team. It sucked! In the second half, we reacted. We had chances, without being effective. After the Lensoise opener, we had a kind of disconnection in our heads. I saw a lot of players talking, but not a lot of players running. The podium? We can certainly still dream of it. Things are not over. I await a reaction from the team. There is not a player who can be satisfied after such a first period. Today, Lens deserves to win. It was the best team. But it’s also because we haven’t shown our best face. It is clear for all those who follow Monaco.
Krepin Diatta, Monaco winger: “We were not present. We weren’t the team that played last weekend. Of course I’m angry, we wanted to do well, to play a good game. There was nothing that was coordinated. During the season, we showed a lot of positive things. It’s just that today, we weren’t the team that showed what it showed last week. It hurts to lose this game, but we still have six to go. So, we will have to show another face, if we really want to get the places. Because if we continue like this, I don’t think it will be positive for us. »