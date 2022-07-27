Home Sports Philippines, violent earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the island of Luzon: one dead and 5 injured
Philippines, violent earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the island of Luzon: one dead and 5 injured

Philippines, violent earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the island of Luzon: one dead and 5 injured

Manila (Philippines), July 27, 2022 – Un earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit the Northern Philippines. The United States Geological Survey (Usgs), which monitors seismic activity around the world, has reported that the epicenter is 10 kilometers deep and located the earthquake about 12 kilometers from the city ​​of Dolores, which has about 32,500 inhabitants. The earthquake was strongly felt in capital Manila.

The Philippines is located on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area that absorbs about 90% of the world‘s seismic and volcanic activity and that has been sacked by about 7,000 earthquakes a yearmost of them moderate.

A 25-year-old man died and at least others five people were injured. The victim, according to local authorities, is a 25 year old construction worker got stuck in a building under construction collapsed at the time of the earthquake. The collapse took place in the city of The Trinity, in Benguet province, 211 kilometers north of Manila. Five people remained injuries from landslides and rockfalls along Kennon Roada road that connects the city of Baguio with that of Rosario, in the province of La Union, west of the province of Benguet.

