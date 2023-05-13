Zou Yang: There are preparation tasks & academic pressure will not affect concentration. I am a little tired but I will adapt slowly|Saitama|Essayist|Zhao Jiaren|Zou Yang_Mobile NetEase



Zou Yang: There are preparation tasks & academic pressure will not affect concentration. I am a little tired but I will adapt slowly

Live broadcast, May 13th, 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Challenge Shenzhen Futian Station, the Wuxi team formed by Zhao Jiaren, Zhao Baiqing, Zou Yang and Marko Radonic (Serbia) lost both games and missed the main match.

Wuxi team lost to Warsaw Lotto team 15-21 in the first game, Zou Yang scored the team’s highest 6 points. In the second game, Wuxi team lost to Saitama ALPHAS EXE team 16-21, Zou Yang scored the most 5 points among local players.

After the game, Zou Yang said in an interview: “In addition to completing the preparation tasks this year, I also face heavy academic pressure, but this will not affect my concentration. It may be a bit tired, but I will slowly adapt. “

