Home » Zou Yang: There are preparation tasks & academic pressure will not affect concentration. I am a little tired but I will adapt slowly|Saitama|Essayist|Zhao Jiaren|Zou Yang_Mobile NetEase
Sports

Zou Yang: There are preparation tasks & academic pressure will not affect concentration. I am a little tired but I will adapt slowly|Saitama|Essayist|Zhao Jiaren|Zou Yang_Mobile NetEase

by admin
Zou Yang: There are preparation tasks & academic pressure will not affect concentration. I am a little tired but I will adapt slowly|Saitama|Essayist|Zhao Jiaren|Zou Yang_Mobile NetEase


Open Netease News to view more videos

Zou Yang: There are preparation tasks & academic pressure will not affect concentration. I am a little tired but I will adapt slowly

Live broadcast, May 13th, 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Challenge Shenzhen Futian Station, the Wuxi team formed by Zhao Jiaren, Zhao Baiqing, Zou Yang and Marko Radonic (Serbia) lost both games and missed the main match.

Wuxi team lost to Warsaw Lotto team 15-21 in the first game, Zou Yang scored the team’s highest 6 points. In the second game, Wuxi team lost to Saitama ALPHAS EXE team 16-21, Zou Yang scored the most 5 points among local players.

After the game, Zou Yang said in an interview: “In addition to completing the preparation tasks this year, I also face heavy academic pressure, but this will not affect my concentration. It may be a bit tired, but I will slowly adapt. “

Related news: FIBA3v3 Shenzhen Futian station: Zou Yang, Zhao Baiqing, Zhao Jiaren and other 10 national players participated

See also  Australian Open, Barty home idol wins. Collins knocked out in the final

You may also like

Thanks to a late goal, Bielefeld still hopes...

Golden State Warriors, the latest on the future...

Juventus Cremonese, Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference

Salač will start the French Grand Prix from...

dragged to a shelter and raped, the shocking...

Tennis: Mauthausen semifinals with Ofner, Misolic and Thiem

Monza: Palladino, ‘I saw Galliani, a positive match’...

Bad news for the Czech team. Reinforcements from...

Romelu Lukaku turns 30

Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy