when Marco Mengoni sings. Austria opens, UK closes

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Everything is ready at the Liverpool Arena for the Eurovision 2023 final. Marco Mengoni will represent Italy, with a rearranged version of “Due…

All set at the Liverpool Arena for the final Eurovision 2023. He will be there to represent Italy Marco Mengoni, with a rearranged version of “Due Vite”, the song with which he won the Sanremo festival. The singer from Ronciglione will be the eleventh to perform. “We are here to say stop this crazy war” in Ukraine, Mengoni said. Kiev was supposed to host the demonstration, thanks to the victory of Kalush Orchestra last year in Turin, but the situation in the country didn’t allow it.

Among the Italians on stage, Mengoni, winner of the Sanremo festival, from Savona My Alessandracompeting for Norway, e Mahmood, invited as a guest and in his third appearance at Eurovision. Barring surprises, the battle for the final victory seems to be a Scandinavian affair, with the Swede of flowers super favorite.

Eurovision, the lineup of the final

Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar? Portogallo: Mimicat – Ai Coração Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun Poland: Blanka – Solo Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava France: La Zarra – Obviously Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – Duje Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two Lives Estonia: Alika – Bridges Finlandia: Wrapper – Cha Cha Cha Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown Australia: Voyager – Promise Belgio: Gustaph – Because Of You Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – Sun and Moon Ucraina: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel Norvegia: Alessandra – Queen of Kings Germania: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay Israel: Noah Kirel – Unicorn Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem Croatia: Flight 3 – Mama ŠČ! United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

Read the full article

on The Messenger