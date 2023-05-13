Home » when Marco Mengoni sings. Austria opens, UK closes
when Marco Mengoni sings. Austria opens, UK closes

when Marco Mengoni sings. Austria opens, UK closes

Everything is ready at the Liverpool Arena for the Eurovision 2023 final. Marco Mengoni will represent Italy, with a rearranged version of “Due…

All set at the Liverpool Arena for the final Eurovision 2023. He will be there to represent Italy Marco Mengoni, with a rearranged version of “Due Vite”, the song with which he won the Sanremo festival. The singer from Ronciglione will be the eleventh to perform. “We are here to say stop this crazy war” in Ukraine, Mengoni said. Kiev was supposed to host the demonstration, thanks to the victory of Kalush Orchestra last year in Turin, but the situation in the country didn’t allow it.

Among the Italians on stage, Mengoni, winner of the Sanremo festival, from Savona My Alessandracompeting for Norway, e Mahmood, invited as a guest and in his third appearance at Eurovision. Barring surprises, the battle for the final victory seems to be a Scandinavian affair, with the Swede of flowers super favorite.

Eurovision, the lineup of the final

  1. Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
  2. Portogallo: Mimicat – Ai Coração
  3. Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun
  4. Poland: Blanka – Solo
  5. Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
  6. France: La Zarra – Obviously
  7. Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
  8. Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea
  9. Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo
  10. Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – Duje
  11. Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two Lives
  12. Estonia: Alika – Bridges
  13. Finlandia: Wrapper – Cha Cha Cha
  14. Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
  15. Australia: Voyager – Promise
  16. Belgio: Gustaph – Because Of You
  17. Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover
  18. Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – Sun and Moon
  19. Ucraina: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel
  20. Norvegia: Alessandra – Queen of Kings
  21. Germania: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
  22. Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay
  23. Israel: Noah Kirel – Unicorn
  24. Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem
  25. Croatia: Flight 3 – Mama ŠČ!
  26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

