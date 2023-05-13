when Marco Mengoni sings. Austria opens, UK closes

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 6 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
- The podcasts of our signatures
- Insights and live updates
All set at the Liverpool Arena for the final Eurovision 2023. He will be there to represent Italy Marco Mengoni, with a rearranged version of “Due Vite”, the song with which he won the Sanremo festival. The singer from Ronciglione will be the eleventh to perform. “We are here to say stop this crazy war” in Ukraine, Mengoni said. Kiev was supposed to host the demonstration, thanks to the victory of Kalush Orchestra last year in Turin, but the situation in the country didn’t allow it.
Among the Italians on stage, Mengoni, winner of the Sanremo festival, from Savona My Alessandracompeting for Norway, e Mahmood, invited as a guest and in his third appearance at Eurovision. Barring surprises, the battle for the final victory seems to be a Scandinavian affair, with the Swede of flowers super favorite.
Eurovision, the lineup of the final
- Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
- Portogallo: Mimicat – Ai Coração
- Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun
- Poland: Blanka – Solo
- Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
- France: La Zarra – Obviously
- Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
- Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea
- Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo
- Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – Duje
- Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two Lives
- Estonia: Alika – Bridges
- Finlandia: Wrapper – Cha Cha Cha
- Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
- Australia: Voyager – Promise
- Belgio: Gustaph – Because Of You
- Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover
- Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – Sun and Moon
- Ucraina: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel
- Norvegia: Alessandra – Queen of Kings
- Germania: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
- Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay
- Israel: Noah Kirel – Unicorn
- Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem
- Croatia: Flight 3 – Mama ŠČ!
- United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song
Read the full article
on The Messenger