Stefania Gentile new CEO of Mooney

Stefania Gentile will be the new CEO of the Mooney Group, the local Italian fintech controlled by Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo through Enel X and Isybank and will take office effective June 1st.

Gentile, currently senior advisor at PwC, reads a note, «has gained a consolidated set of distinctive consultancy and managerial skills and experience in various areas such as payments, IT and digital transformation, governance and business in highly complex organizations such as Intesa Sanpaolo and Nexi. In his professional career, which began in consultancy and then continued in companies of primary importance, he held roles of increasing responsibility up to top positions such as that of general manager of Mercury Payment Services».

Emilio Petrone, “to whom thanks go from Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo for the work done in recent years”, specifies the press release, “will leave the leadership of the company in agreement with the shareholders themselves at the end of May, so as to guarantee the operational continuity of the Group. Together with its team, Petrone has made Mooney the main proximity fintech operating in Italy, today a leader in payment, transactional and mobility services, with approximately 45,000 points of sale, an important digital channel, 20 million customers and 260 million transactions in 2022. The chairman of the board of directors, Massimiliano Cesare, and the entire board welcome the new managing director, Stefania Gentile, and thank Emilio Petrone for his commitment and the results achieved at the helm of the company».