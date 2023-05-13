HYROX: the fitness revolution for everyone arrives in Italy

Hyrox is a global fitness competition open to all. A universal format that complements traditional endurance sports with functional fitness. An innovative and holistic approach, including running and natural movements, combined in a unique indoor fitness competition. All wrapped up in a unique and engaging atmosphere, which generates positive energy to be shared with all participants, whether they are amateurs or professionals.

The format — The race consists of a circuit which includes an initial run of 1 km, followed by a functional movement, repeated 8 times, alternating between 8 different stations. It takes place in large indoor spaces, and is accessible to everyone, even those with a minimum level of physical fitness, as the workouts do not require specific skills and competences. Indeed Hyrox is inspired by the seven basic movements that the human body can perform: Pull, Push, Squat, Lunge, Hinge, Rotation and Gait. Functional exercises which, associated with running, have been carefully selected by the athlete Mintra Tilly, to challenge all human potential, in perfect harmony. Thanks to the choice between 4 different categories according to age and level of fitness, it is possible to participate in singles, in pairs, or in relay, with friends and relatives, colleagues or training partners in the gym. The average time to complete a Hyrox race is one and a half hours, with 98% of participants completing the loop successfully. A classification is foreseen, which allows the best performing athletes who have completed the route with the best time, to qualify for the World Championships, scheduled for this year in Manchester, on 26 May.

In Italy, the debut will be from 2 to 3 June at RiminiWellness, one of the most important trade fairs in the world. Here you can register to have access to the races on the days of the event, taking advantage of exclusive offers until May 31st. First of all, the possibility of free admission to the four days of the event, by purchasing a ticket for Hyrox. The event, which will take place at the Rimini Fair, represents a unique opportunity to participate as individuals, but also, for those who don't feel like trying a solo race, to try this new sport with friends and training partners. in doubles and relay (men, women, medley).

The words of Christian Toetzke, Founding Partner & Managing Director di Hyrox: “I can’t wait for the first event to arrive in Italy at RiminiWellness. We know how much Italians love fitness, and how much this country is fertile ground for carrying out many projects together” The second all-Italian and 100% Hyrox appointment, yes will take place in Milan in the month of October, with participations of international level. They will be the first two events of one of a rich roadmap of races scheduled for 2024, throughout the boot.

“Fitness racing for everybody”: an inclusive, safe and fun sport.

Camilla Massa, athlete and Hyrox ambassador, tells us about the benefits of this race in her life journey: "Hyrox for me was a journey of self-discovery. As a mother of 3 girls and a 34-year-old woman, I've spent the last two years discovering myself as an athlete as well, and pushing my physical and mental limits, workout after workout. This is a sport where the greatest competition is with yourself and against your time."

Eugenio Bianchi, former Italian cross-country skier and Hyrox ambassador in Italy, instead explains the potential of this sport, so that it becomes the future of fitness in our country as well: “I am convinced that, in addition to being an exhilarating competition, it is a new style and a concept that can make people ready to any other athletic performance! It’s the most complete sport I’ve practiced so far, capable of taking the body beyond all limits!”

Palestre partner Hyrox — Fitness is the fastest growing sport of the last twenty years. For this reason, in addition to organizing the competitions, Infront will support Hyrox in Italy to create a network of gyms and fitness centres, which can operate as an official Hyrox Gym concept. Today there are more than 500 affiliates worldwide. A partnership that presents a unique opportunity to partner with Hyrox and prepare its members for global fitness competitions, through coaching certifications and partner benefits. A plus that thus allows athletes to be stimulated to set themselves new goals and challenges, to have fun and be part of an increasingly close-knit community.