With Kevin Durant on the field, the Phoenix Suns remain unbeatable in the NBA and have cemented their status as title contenders heading into the playoffs. The Suns recorded a 119-115 against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday and extended their winning streak in the world‘s top basketball league to seven.

AP/Rick Scooters



Since moving to Arizona from the Brooklyn Nets, Durant has not lost in the Suns jersey. With 29 points he was the best pitcher for his team.

However, the Nuggets, who already have first place in the Western Conference and home advantage in the play-offs, did without their regular players around MVP candidate Nikola Jokic.

Close race between Oklahoma and Dallas

The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, beat the Utah Jazz 114-98, adding to the concerns of the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma would still qualify for the play-in in tenth place, the Mavericks in eleventh place would no longer be qualified. However, the Mavericks still have two games until the end of the main round, the Thunder only one.

More see National Basketball Association