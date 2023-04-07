It closed with profits of 65.3 million euros in 2022 Ermenegildo Zegna. The Italian luxury group then updates i Fiscal year data archived, which had total revenues of €1.49 billion, up 15.5% year-on-year, in line with strategic guidance. Looking at margins, the player’s EBIT stood at 157.7 million euros, “demonstrating a solid overall performance despite the repercussions of Covid in the Greater China region during the second and fourth quarters”.

Looking to the start of 2023, Zegna expects double digit growth in revenues for the first quarter, estimating for the full fiscal year to reach the two billion revenue threshold. Set to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 15 per cent by 2025 (excluding Tom Ford Fashionwhose license had been extended under the deals with the group Estee Lauder).

As at 31 December, the group’s cash flow amounted to 122.2 million euros and a dividend for shareholders of 0.10 euros was proposed, up 11% on an annual basis.

“Our solid performance in 2022 – he commented Gildo Zegnapresident and chief executive officer of the Zegna Group – reflects the strong momentum and desirability of our brands and the strength and success of our strategy and execution.”

And he continues, recalling the climate of uncertainty that still overshadows the economic landscape: “I am optimistic that the reopening of China despite the restrictions related to COVID-19 and the positive response to our collections from customers around the world will continue to drive growing our business around the world. However, it is important to recognize that current financial uncertainties and an ever-changing global environment can affect consumers’ buying habits. We remain focused on executing our strategy to further strengthen our leadership and our Made In Italy manufacturing platform, and we will continue to address the opportunities and challenges that will arise along Our Road to achieve our mid-market ambitions. term. All this, without compromising our values ​​and our dedication to quality, innovation, the environment and our people”.

