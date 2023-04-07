Cristina Chiabotto reveals the secret of her physical form after two pregnancies: training and diet of the former Miss Italy

The 36-year-old showgirl reveals it to fans by answering their questions

Married to Marco Roscio since 21 September 2019, she is the mother of Luce, 2 years old on 7 May, and Sofia, one on 29 June

Cristina Chiabotto is splendid. Her motherhood gave her greater splendor and sinuous curves on a toned and snappy body. Answering questions from fans on social media, the former Miss Italy reveals the secret of her perfect body shape after two pregnancies: the training she follows and the diet.

“How many kilos did I gain pregnant? 9 kg for each pregnancy. I experienced two similar pregnancies and I was fine, I was very lucky”explains the 36-year-old showgirl married to Marco Roscio since 21 September 2019 and mother of Luce, 2 years old on 7 May, and Sofia, one on 29 June.

About her training Cristina confides: “In the past I was very lazy, today I chose to get busy. I train three times a week: two days of one-hour workouts with Marziana Marcellini, my zumbera of the Murazzi of Turin. One day pilates with Alice Boschini and Simona Romagnolo. Today I tried ‘Frog in suspension’”.

Chiabotto then talks about her daily diet: “I follow a food plan to learn how to combine foods in the right measure. I have never followed a strict but balanced diet. I’ve always been flexible on this topic, to put it simply, I’ve always eaten everything. Today they are in the very good hands of Dr. Elena Polo”.

Followers ask her when she breastfed: “I breastfed both my daughters for just two monthsvery little, but I had no milk. I tried following nature and it went great all the same. My personal advice is to live with serenity whatever the choice or non-choice. If you’re happy, your baby will be happy too. Being a mother goes beyond everything”.

The model also talks about the girls, revealing who between Luce and Sofia resembles her the most: “The situation is not yet very clear. For the moment Luce has my colors: she’s blonde with blue eyes and she’s a mix between me and Marco with character, tough and determined. Sofia has Marco’s colors and she looks sunny like me. Who knows… ”.

Her life goes well and Cristina does not spend sleepless nights for the girls: “Luckily, both Luce and Sofia are sleepyheads like me. Marco and I immediately got them used to falling asleep alone with some music in the background. Since neither of them nursed much, it was easier to manage their nights. Yesterday Sofia and I made the transition from the first crib to the cot: she is 9 months old, she turns over, but doesn’t crawl or pull herself up. She is lazier than Luce ”. He checks them via monitor.

Piedmontese doc, La Chiabotto finally reveals where he lives: “I was born in Moncalieri, raised in Borgaro Torinese e today I live in Fiano Torinese, in the Parco della Mandria. I’ve always lived in Turin from my school days, as a former Salesian at Mary Help of Christians to today… I always find myself here”.