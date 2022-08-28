TORINO – What is the lesson that Ferrari can draw from the defeat suffered in Belgium? Difficult to answer immediately, the same men headed by Mattia Binotto they will have to analyze in depth what happened. The team principal excludes that the modifications made to the car (necessary to comply with the provisions of the Technical Directive 39) have affected the performance, but it is likely that further details in this regard must be carried out. However, it is undeniable that Red Bull – as admitted by Maranello – has put on the track aerodynamic efficiency and power, that is what it takes to win at Spa (and, one might say simplifying, on any other track in the world …).

POWER UNIT – At Spa, however, we saw all the power of the “Max factor”. It is true that he had a fresh power unit (and perhaps some improvements in the frame), but the gap inflicted on his teammate was astounding. His own team was impressed by how fast he went and how he had the car “in hand”. On the contrary, the two Ferrari drivers were almost forced to fight against their respective single-seaters, which were never quite right (except in the very first laps). To reverse the trend, the best and safest recipe would be to win next Sunday in the Netherlands, at Verstappen’s home. The Zandvoort track is very different from Spa, the turnaround is not impossible. The drift of the World Championship is no longer corrected, but a success would be an incalculable power booster.