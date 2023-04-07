Home Technology The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod adds hallucinations to drinking – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Anyone who played The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be familiar with the illegal narcotic substance known as skooma. Khajiit traders are constantly seeking to peddle the substance, despite much of Tamriel’s wider world banning the narcotic due to its addictive properties.

As part of an April Fool’s gimmick, modder JaySerpa created a mod that allows Skyrim players to hallucinate while consuming skooma in-game, this includes 69 different trips that range from turning the player into an inanimate object, to a complete blackout , you wake up in a random place in the world, all to see a weird, hat-wearing rideable goat spawn near the player.

Needless to say, this is a very unusual and profound experience for anyone interested in exploring the effects of obsessing over skooma in Skyrim. As for the name of the mod, it’s called Skyrim on Skooma.

